Miami Dolphins Set to Face Off Against Carolina Panthers at Home

The Miami Dolphins will be hosting the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins are coming off a confident win against the New York Giants, while the Panthers are still seeking their first victory of the season.

In their previous game, the Dolphins dominated the Giants with a 31-16 victory. The team showcased a strong, collective effort, with standout performances from De’Von Achane, who rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill, who had 181 receiving yards and a touchdown. Additionally, the Dolphins’ defense demonstrated their prowess sacking the opposing quarterback seven times.

On the other hand, the Panthers suffered a loss against the Lions, falling short with a score of 42-24. Despite the defeat, Bryce Young impressed with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Adam Thielen contributed 107 receiving yards and a touchdown. This marked Young’s first game of the season with three or more passing touchdowns.

The Dolphins currently hold a 4-1 record, with victories in four out of their first five matches. Conversely, the Panthers have yet to secure a win this season, enduring their fifth consecutive loss. Miami enters this game as the favorite, with experts predicting a 14-point victory.

From an offensive perspective, the Dolphins have been dominant on the ground, averaging an impressive 185.8 rushing yards per game. In contrast, the Panthers have struggled, managing only 96 rushing yards per game. This raises the question of how the Panthers’ defense will fare against Miami’s potent running game.

According to the latest NFL odds, Miami is favored 13.5 points. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points. As fans eagerly await this Sunday’s matchup, both teams have a chance to write a new chapter in their series history, as they currently stand tied with one win each in their last two encounters.

Sources:

– Series History: Miami 33 vs. Carolina 10 (November 28, 2021) and Carolina 45 vs. Miami 21 (November 13, 2017)