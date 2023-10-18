Chinese Espionage Poses Unprecedented Risk to Western Businesses, Says MI5 Director General

Experts have warned that Chinese spies are stealing innovation and trade secrets from Western businesses at a concerning rate through online platforms. The issue was raised at the recent Five Eyes summit in California, which brought together the heads of security agencies from the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. MI5 Director General Ken McCallum described the campaign as being on an “epic scale”, with over 20,000 people being contacted through networking sites like LinkedIn.

Chinese espionage is focused on acquiring innovations and technologies developed UK organizations through hidden investment channels. The complex company structures used make it difficult to trace the original source of the money. China is particularly interested in areas that are experiencing rapid growth and development, such as artificial intelligence, which can be used to create their own AI or interfere in Western politics.

The FBI also expressed concerns about China’s economic espionage activities, stating that it was opening a new investigation into China every 12 hours, with over 2,000 active cases currently. FBI Director Chris Way described China’s actions as a central component of its national strategy and emphasized the threat it poses to innovators in all five countries.

The seriousness of the issue was highlighted the public nature of the Five Eyes summit meeting. The alliance aims to address the increasing danger of Chinese espionage and protect Western businesses from further loss of innovation and trade secrets.

Source: BBC

Definition:

– Espionage: the practice of spying or using spies to obtain secret information, especially regarding government or military activities.

