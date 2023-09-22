Is a New MGMT Album on the Horizon?

There may be exciting news for MGMT fans, as Andrew VanWyngarden has potentially revealed the existence of a new album. VanWyngarden, a musician from the band, recently shared a photo on Reddit that appears to be a test pressing for an upcoming release. The stack of records is titled “Test Pressings,” with a banana sitting on top. On the image, the words “Elf of soils” are digitally written.

Fans have speculated that “Elf of soils” is an anagram for “Loss of Life,” hinting at a possible title for the new album. VanWyngarden’s previous social media activity supports this theory. Six months ago, he posted a photo with the caption, “Just got done cooking L.O.L.,” possibly referring to the album. Additionally, when asked about the chances of a new MGMT album in 2023, VanWyngarden responded with, “I’d say there’s a 99.999% chance.”

MGMT’s last studio album was the critically acclaimed “Little Dark Age” released in 2018. Last year, they treated fans to a live album titled “11.11.11.” and in 2019, they released the single “In the Afternoon.” With the potential of a new full-length album on the horizon, fans of MGMT can look forward to even more music from the band.

