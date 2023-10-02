MGA Entertainment Launches Bite Size, a New Miniature Competition Series on TikTok

MGA Entertainment, the global toy company, has announced the launch of an exciting new reality competition series called Bite Size. This series will be exclusively available on TikTok and will feature social media creators competing in quick-fire challenges using MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini collections.

The series will consist of 20 episodes, each lasting between five to six minutes. It will be hosted TikTok miniature enthusiast and social media creator Marc Sebastian. Additionally, a rotating panel of celebrities, influencers, and industry professionals such as Jake Shane, Ashley Yi, Ivan McCombs, and Kouvr Annon will join as guest judges. At the end of the competition, the winner will receive a prize of $10,000 and the opportunity to design an exclusive capsule for an upcoming Miniverse collection.

The Miniverse collections MGA Entertainment, including the Make It Mini Food Diner and Café Editions, and Make It Mini Lifestyle, have already gained significant popularity on TikTok. The #Miniverse hashtag has garnered over 1 billion views, showcasing the creativity and talent of social media users.

Bite Size will challenge contestants to create unique and imaginative pieces using a combination of MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini capsules within specific themes. Each capsule comes with surprise mini replica “ingredients” and accessories, as well as a recipe or instruction card to assist contestants in their mini creations. The guest judges will evaluate and rank each creation, eliminating one competitor in each episode.

The competition will feature various challenges, such as the “And Action” challenge, where contestants create a dish that appears to be in action, like spilled slushies. Another challenge is “Mini Monsters,” where contestants utilize the new Miniverse Halloween capsules to create miniature monsters or creatures. The finale of the series, titled “Who’s Hungry?”, will require contestants to create an entire three-course meal.

Isaac Larian, the CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, explains that the concept for Bite Size was inspired the positive response received when launching new Miniverse Make It Mini lines at VidCon 2023. The creativity of Marc Sebastian and the enthusiasm of fans motivated the creation of this mini reality competition series to capture the joy of creating and collecting Miniverse minis.

The series is being produced MGA’s Miniverse team in collaboration with marketing and advertising agency Project X/AV and Junk Films.

