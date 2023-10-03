MGA Entertainment Announces New Reality Competition Series Bite Size on TikTok

MGA Entertainment, one of the world’s largest toy companies, is launching a new reality competition series called Bite Size exclusively on TikTok. The series showcases MGA’s Miniverse, a popular brand known for its miniature collectibles. Bite Size is aimed at “kidults” – adults aged 18-34 who still enjoy consumer products and entertainment associated with their childhood.

The competition will consist of 20 episodes, each lasting 5-6 minutes. Social media creators will compete in quick fire challenges using MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini collections. The winner will receive $10,000 and have the opportunity to design a capsule for a future MGA’s Miniverse collection. The show will be hosted TikTok miniature enthusiast Marc Sebastian, with guest judges including Jake Shane, Ashley Yi, Ivan McCombs, and Kouvr Annon.

MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini collections are a blend of miniatures and DIY elements. The brand has gained popularity on TikTok, with over one billion views of the #Miniverse hashtag. The collections allow users to create their own mini replicas of lifestyle products and culinary delights. Each capsule contains surprise mini replica “ingredients” and accessories, along with a recipe or instruction card. The final product hardens when exposed to daylight or UV light, resulting in a realistic miniature.

The concept for Bite Size was inspired the positive responses to MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini brand at VidCon 2023. The series is being produced MGA’s Miniverse team in partnership with Project X/AV and Junk Films. The show will feature nine total MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini toy collections across a variety of challenges.

Bite Size aims to capture the joy of creating and collecting miniature items while entertaining viewers with humor and competition. The series will include challenges such as creating dishes in action, designing miniature monsters, and completing a three-course meal. For more information, visit MGA’s Miniverse website and follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

