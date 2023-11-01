Are Mutual Funds Making Risky Investments in IPOs?

Several domestic mutual funds that have invested in Mamaearth’s initial public offering (IPO) are under scrutiny on social media. While about a third of the allocation reserved for anchor investors went to seven mutual funds through 19 schemes, it is unclear how many other funds have invested in the main book. The IPO has seen a 70% subscription on the second day, with the institutional portion fully subscribed. However, concerns are emerging over the high valuations and potential volatility post-listing.

Critics argue that the investment thesis behind these IPOs remains unclear, raising doubts about the decision-making processes of fund managers. They believe that trustees and investors should ask probing questions to understand the rationale behind such investments, especially when the IPOs are considered significantly overvalued.

In response to the criticism, some fund managers have defended their investment decisions, highlighting that these IPO investments constitute only a small portion of their overall assets under management. However, skeptics argue that it is not solely about the amount invested but also about the principles and process followed fund managers.

This is not the first time mutual funds have faced criticism for their IPO investments in new-age companies. Similar concerns were raised when certain mutual fund schemes invested in Zomato’s IPO in 2021, and the stock underperformed in subsequent weeks. Traditional investment metrics, such as positive cash flows, strong profit margins, revenue growth, and favorable debt-to-equity ratios, are being questioned as new-age companies enter the market.

Fund managers now face the challenge of differentiating between new-age companies coming to the market and making prudent investment decisions. The performance of these investments will eventually reflect on the overall scheme performance, making fund managers accountable to investors.

While Mamaearth’s IPO has garnered attention, experts have varying views on its valuation. Depending on the company’s revenue growth and operating margins over the next few years, its valuation can be deemed attractive, fair, or expensive. Considering the larger offer for sale, low promoter holding, and high competition, some analysts believe that the IPO may be suitable only for high-risk investors.

In conclusion, the ongoing scrutiny of mutual fund investments in IPOs raises important questions about investment strategies, valuation assessments, and accountability. Investors and trustees should closely evaluate the rationale behind such investments and clearly understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions.

