Tragedy Strikes as Church Roof Collapses in Mexico

Seven people have tragically lost their lives and 30 others are currently trapped after the roof of Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, collapsed. Reports indicate that 10 individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred during a mass, specifically a baptism ceremony, with approximately 100 people present at the time of the collapse. Rescue efforts are currently underway, as numerous children are believed to be among those who remain trapped inside.

Distressing images shared on social media depict the destruction of the church building, with crowds of people diligently seeking to locate those who are still trapped. Locals have come forward with their own tools, such as shovels and pickaxes, to assist in removing the debris and aid the rescue efforts. Emergency services soon arrived on the scene, following the incident that took place at approximately 14:30 local time.

Calls for medical assistance and rescue materials have been circulating on social media platforms to support the ongoing search and rescue operation. Authorities have urged the crowd to remain silent, allowing them to listen for any possible cries for help from those who are still trapped. The bishop of the Tampico diocese, José Armando Álvarez Cano, expressed his condolences through social media, stating that efforts are being made to locate and assist those under the rubble.

This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety precautions and regular maintenance when it comes to public buildings, particularly ones that are frequently occupied a large number of people.

Sources:

– BBC News