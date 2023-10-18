The Unstoppable Rise of Mexican Music Fueled TikTok

One of the standout themes from Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami was the incredible surge of Mexican music, driven the power of the TikTok generation. Latin music in the United States has experienced a revival, with revenues soaring 15% year on year to reach a record high of $627 million in the first half of 2023. This growth is fueled the increased audience for Latin music on ad-supported on-demand music streaming services, despite the genre’s non-English language songs.

The rise of reggaeton has been particularly meteoric, thanks to the commercial success of artists like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Karol G. However, Latin music’s appeal extends beyond a single genre.

TikTok has become a hub for music discovery, with many trending songs on the platform ending up on the Billboard Hot 100 or Spotify Viral 50. According to Luminate, 67% of TikTok users are more likely to seek out songs on music streaming services after hearing them on the app.

Mexican music has emerged as the fastest-growing genre on TikTok, with a staggering 322% surge in popularity in the past year. It has garnered over 83 billion views on TikTok worldwide, a third of which come from the United States. Mexican music is the third-largest genre on TikTok in the U.S. in terms of viewership, behind only rap/hip-hop and K-pop.

Peso Pluma is one artist leading the way in the Mexican music scene, gaining over 30 billion views on TikTok in just 12 months. Pluma’s viral TikTok hit “Ella Baila Sola” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and No. 4 on the all-genre Hot 100. Its success has been unprecedented for a regional Mexican song.

The appeal of regional Mexican music is expanding as educational videos about the genre gain popularity on TikTok and Instagram Reels. This trend is nurturing a deeper connection to the genre and fueling its growth.

As new music cultures and sub-genres continue to emerge on TikTok, it is evident that the platform is a powerful force for promoting diversity in music and opening up international markets. Artists, record labels, brands, and influencers are harnessing its power to maximize their reach and connect with millions of listeners.

In conclusion, Mexican music’s unstoppable rise, fueled TikTok, is transforming the Latin music landscape and showcasing the influence of the TikTok generation on the music industry.

