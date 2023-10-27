Get Ready for the Thrills of the F1 Mexico Grand Prix

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping weekend as the F1 Mexico Grand Prix unfolds on October 29th, 2023. While Red Bull emerged victorious in the last race, Mercedes is determined to give them a run for their money with their latest upgrade package. All eyes are on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as they hope to challenge Max Verstappen for the world championship title. With Sergio Perez racing on his home turf, Red Bull’s support for him remains uncertain due to his recent lackluster performance.

The McLaren team continues to impress with a strong showing, surpassing Aston Martin in the constructors championship. Williams is also climbing up the ranks, accumulating valuable points, while AlphaTauri aims to escape the bottom of the table.

Besides the fierce competition on the track, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez creates an electric atmosphere that captivates fans. At high altitudes, the power unit performance may sway the expected outcomes, adding an element of unpredictability to the race.

How to Watch the Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re in the UK, you can catch all the action live on Sky Sports F1. The race will begin at 8 pm UK time on Sunday, October 29th. For Sky subscribers, enjoy the race in stunning 4K HDR on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also tune in through Sky Sports F1 (channel 406) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401). Virgin customers can find the race on channel 506 and 501, respectively.

If you prefer to watch on-the-go, the Sky Go mobile app allows you to watch the race at no additional charge. Alternatively, you can opt for a NOW Sports Pass, starting at £11.98 for a Day Pass or £34.99 for a Monthly Pass, which covers multiple races within the month.

Highlights and Repeats

For those without access to Sky Sports, Channel 4 in the UK will provide highlights of the Grand Prix. Qualifying highlights will start at 8:30 am on Sunday, October 29th, with race highlights airing early Monday morning at 1 am, followed a repeat at 8:25 am. Catch up on any missed shows using the Channel 4 app.

Frequently Asked Questions

