MeWe Leading the Way in Transition to Decentralized Web with 170,000 Active Web3 Users

MeWe, the popular social media platform, is making significant strides in transitioning its user base to the decentralized web. With approximately 170,000 active users on Web3, MeWe has become the first social network to successfully move users from the closed, proprietary platforms of Web 2.0 to the open and decentralized Web3 without disrupting their current experience.

The achievement of this milestone reflects the growing recognition among users of the value offered Web3 technologies. These technologies empower individuals with more control over their data and social networking experiences, providing greater privacy and authenticity. MeWe’s Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Edell, expresses pride in leading the way towards a new era for social media. He affirms the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge Web3 technologies to enhance user privacy and control.

MeWe announced its plans to integrate the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) last fall. Developed nonprofit Project Liberty, DSNP aims to separate social networking functionality from closed platforms, incorporating it directly into the web. MeWe utilizes Frequency, a Layer-1 parachain within the Polkadot ecosystem, to ensure compliance with DSNP. Leveraging DSNP, MeWe enables users to truly own their data, claim a universal handle, and enjoy a social media experience that prioritizes privacy, control, and authentic sharing.

The industry is taking note of MeWe’s forward-thinking approach in offering the benefits of Web3 without disrupting the user experience. Frank McCourt, founder and executive chairman of Project Liberty and McCourt Global, praises MeWe for harnessing the power of Web3 technologies and supporting the building of a web that empowers users and fosters healthier digital communities.

Frequency, the Layer-1 blockchain utilized MeWe, enables Web2.0 applications to deliver Web3 features effectively to existing user bases. The seamless transition facilitated Frequency ensures that individuals, rather than corporations, have control over their digital lives.

As a privacy-centric social network, MeWe prioritizes user control over data and social media experiences. With unique features such as the MeWe 2-way camera and voice & video messaging, MeWe has garnered 20 million users worldwide and hosts over 600,000 user-driven interest groups. By embracing Frequency and migrating to Web3, MeWe is well on its way to becoming the largest decentralized social media app globally.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Web3?

Web3 refers to the next generation of the internet, characterized decentralized architecture and distributed technologies. It aims to shift power away from centralized entities, empowering individuals with greater control over their data and online interactions.

2. How does MeWe ensure user privacy and control?

MeWe upholds user privacy and control through its “Privacy Bill of Rights.” This guarantees users ownership of their data and control over their news feeds. MeWe also avoids ads and algorithms, providing users with a more authentic and customizable social media experience.

3. What is the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP)?

The Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) is an open internet protocol developed nonprofit Project Liberty. It seeks to liberate social networking functionality from closed platforms and integrate it directly into the web, enabling greater openness, privacy, and control for users.

4. What is Frequency?

Frequency is a Layer-1 blockchain optimized for high-volume use cases, allowing builders to deliver decentralized social applications at a massive scale. By offering a low-cost, predictable pricing model, Frequency overcomes the transaction cost challenges typically associated with blockchains.

5. How is MeWe contributing to the advancement of Web3?

MeWe is pioneering the transition from Web 2.0 to Web3 successfully migrating its user base to the decentralized web without disruption. By leveraging Frequency and DSNP, MeWe enables users to reclaim their digital rights, own their data, and enjoy a social media experience centered around privacy, control, and authenticity.