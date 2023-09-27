The New York Mets Face Miami Marlins in MLB Doubleheader

The New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of an MLB doubleheader on Wednesday, September 27 at Citi Field in New York. This game will be live streamed on ESPN+. The Mets currently hold a record of 71-85 this season, while the Marlins have a record of 81-75. On the mound for the Mets will be right-hander Kodai Senga, and the Marlins will be starting a to-be-determined pitcher.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m. Central Time (6:10 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be live streamed on ESPN+. Regional broadcasts will also be available on Bally Sports Florida and SNY.

The New York Mets will be looking to end their four-game losing streak as they take on the Miami Marlins. With an overall record of 71-85, the Mets have performed well at home, boasting a 39-36 record. They have showcased their power at the plate, ranking fifth in the National League with a total of 205 home runs.

The Marlins, on the other hand, have a record of 81-75 and have been slightly less successful on the road with a 35-40 record. However, they have excelled in games where they record at least eight hits, going 62-35 in such games.

This meeting between the Mets and Marlins will be their 11th of the season. The Mets currently lead the season series with a 7-3 record.

Key players to watch in this game include Francisco Lindor, who has recorded 33 doubles, two triples, and 27 home runs for the Mets. Mark Vientos has been on a hot streak, hitting three home runs in the past 10 games. For the Marlins, Jorge Soler leads the team with 36 home runs and a slugging percentage of .512. Luis Arraez has been performing well recently with 16 hits, including a double, four home runs, and six RBI in the last 10 games.

In terms of recent performance, the Mets have struggled, going 3-7 with a batting average of .239 and an ERA of 3.86 in their last 10 games. The Marlins have fared slightly better with a record of 6-4, sporting an impressive .302 batting average and a 4.96 ERA.

Both teams have players currently dealing with injuries. For the Mets, Sean Reid-Foley, Carlos Carrasco, Josh Walker, John Curtiss, Elieser Hernandez, Starling Marte, Bryce Montes de Oca, and Edwin Diaz are all on the injured list. The Marlins have Luis Arraez, Eury Perez, Tommy Nance, Sandy Alcantara, Avisail Garcia, Matt Barnes, Jonathan Davis, Trevor Rogers, Max Meyer, and Anthony Bender currently dealing with various injuries.

