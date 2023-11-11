Nintendo’s Amiibo Figures Offer Exciting Boosts for Gamers

Looking to enhance your gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch? Now is the perfect time to grab some Amiibo figures, as Amazon’s early Black Friday sale offers a 20% discount on the coveted Metroid Amiibo two-pack. These figures, featuring iconic characters from the Metroid series, are not only collectible items but also provide valuable in-game bonuses.

Unlike traditional sales, Nintendo’s Amiibo figures are rarely discounted, making this deal particularly enticing. The Metroid Amiibo double pack, which includes Samus Aran and E.M.M.I, has been reduced from $30 to just $24 during Amazon’s limited-time offer.

Amiibo figures are not mere decorative pieces for your gaming shelf; they offer interactive capabilities when used with the Nintendo Switch console. By tapping the Amiibo on the console and activating the NFC feature, players can unlock unique advantages in compatible games.

In the case of Metroid Dread, scanning the Samus Aran Amiibo grants players an extra energy tank, boosting their health 100 units. Additionally, players can use this Amiibo once a day to replenish their health. On the other hand, scanning the E.M.M.I Amiibo provides Samus with a generous supply of missiles, giving her an edge against formidable foes.

The Metroid Amiibo double pack is just one highlight among many Switch accessories featured in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. If you’re looking for more exciting deals, be sure to explore our comprehensive roundup of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch discounts.

FAQ:

Q: What are Amiibo figures?

A: Amiibo figures are collectible toys featuring popular Nintendo characters that can be used with the Nintendo Switch console to unlock special in-game content.

Q: How do Amiibo figures work?

A: By scanning the Amiibo figure on the Nintendo Switch console, players can activate unique features and bonuses in compatible games.

Q: What advantages does the Metroid Amiibo double pack offer in Metroid Dread?

A: Scanning the Samus Aran Amiibo provides an extra energy tank and a daily health boost. The E.M.M.I Amiibo increases Samus’s missile supply.