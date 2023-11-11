Metroid Dread: A Must-Play Side-Scroller on Nintendo Switch

Metroid Dread has made its mark as not just a standout side-scroller on the Nintendo Switch, but as one of the best games available on the platform. This highly anticipated title has garnered critical acclaim for its gripping gameplay and engaging narrative.

Developed Mercury Steam, the studio known for their successful 3DS remake of Metroid II, Metroid Dread takes the series back to its side-scrolling roots, reminiscent of the beloved Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance. The game introduces a counter system and refined aiming/movement controls, which add a new layer of depth to the experience.

One of the highlights of Metroid Dread is its stunning and diverse biomes, each offering a unique adventure to explore. As you delve deeper into the game, you’ll come across numerous upgrades and uncover hidden secrets, capturing the essence of the Metroid series. Additionally, the game features intense boss fights that will put your skills to the test, providing a thrilling and satisfying gameplay experience.

Fans of the series will also appreciate the well-crafted narrative that runs throughout the action-packed adventure. Metroid Dread offers a sense of nostalgia and familiarity, while also introducing new features to keep the game fresh and exciting. It’s no wonder that the game has received rave reviews, earning an 8/10 rating from GameSpot.

During Walmart’s Black Friday 2023 sale, you can grab Metroid Dread for the discounted price of $40, making it an even more enticing addition to your Nintendo Switch library. And if you’re looking for additional goodies, Amazon is offering the Metroid Dread Amiibo two-pack on sale for $24.

Metroid Dread is not just a game, but an immersive journey into the iconic Metroid universe. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or a newcomer, this side-scrolling adventure is a must-play experience on the Nintendo Switch.

