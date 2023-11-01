Teenager’s Instagram Live Shooting Highlights America’s Gun Violence Crisis

In a shocking incident that underscores America’s ongoing gun violence crisis, a 16-year-old girl from Oklahoma was shot in the face during a live stream on Instagram. The incident, which took place back in August, unfolded as 16-year-old Anyra Sikes and her sisters were home alone.

According to reports, two teenage boys, who were known to the family, arrived at their house armed with guns. Engaging in reckless behavior, the boys began playing with the firearms, pointing them at each other while recording the video on Instagram Live. Tragically, one of the boys pulled the trigger, shooting Anyra in the jaw.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of gun violence in the United States. Statistics from everystat.org reveal that in Oklahoma alone, the rate of gun deaths has risen a staggering 31 percent between 2012 and 2021. This means that in 2021, there were 217 more gun-related fatalities than in 2012.

Anyra’s mother, Latakaer Surney, has shared her daughter’s story with the hopes of bringing about change. She emphasizes that there is no justification for teenagers to have access to firearms, as the consequences can be devastating.

Gun violence remains a pressing concern for communities across the country. Countless families have experienced the pain of losing a loved one to gun-related incidents. Latakaer expresses her solidarity with these families, acknowledging the profound impact of gun violence on individuals all over the world.

Following the incident, Anyra continues to recover from her injuries. She underwent surgery and her jaw had to be wired shut. Despite these challenges, Anyra remains determined and focused on her future goals. She aspires to attend college for cosmetology and aims to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

Meanwhile, the family has had to endure the aftermath of the shooting. Their house has become a crime scene, prompting them to relocate for a fresh start. Latakaer, who had to take time off work for medical appointments, recognizes the importance of creating a new environment for her daughters.

Law enforcement authorities in Midwest City have stated that they cannot disclose further details about the case at this time due to the involvement of minors.

