New Pickleball Venue Opens in Buford

A new pickleball “eatertainment” venue has made its debut in Buford, Georgia, offering locals and visitors a unique recreational and dining experience. Pickle and Social, located in the Exchange at Gwinnett complex, boasts 16 indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant and bar, a rooftop lounge, and a beer garden.

In addition to pickleball, Pickle and Social offers a range of other games including corn hole, ping pong, and shuffleboard. The venue also features a central green space equipped with TVs, fire pits, and a dedicated stage for live music performances. Whether it’s playing a game of pickleball or enjoying a drink in the rooftop lounge, Pickle and Social provides an entertaining and social atmosphere for guests of all ages.

One of the key highlights of Pickle and Social is their certified professional instructor and director, Chris Wolfe. Wolfe is a USA Pickleball ambassador and also serves as co-owner of the Atlanta Pickleball Association. With his expertise and guidance, players can refine their skills and improve their gameplay.

The success of Pickle and Social has led to plans for a second location in Alpharetta, set to open 2025. The company behind this innovative concept is no stranger to the “eatertainment” scene, as they have also launched other popular venues like Fairway Social and Roaring Social.

Pickleball has gained significant popularity in recent years, with millions of people participating in the sport across the country. Combining elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton, pickleball offers a unique and engaging experience for players of all levels. The rise of pickleball has resulted in the opening of numerous courts and venues in Atlanta and its surrounding suburbs. Many of these locations are strategically placed near breweries and restaurants, creating a vibrant and social atmosphere for pickleball enthusiasts.

As Pickle and Social opens its doors to the public, guests are encouraged to make court reservations in advance. The venue also provides equipment rental for those who do not have their own gear. Whether you’re a seasoned pickleball player or just looking to try something new, Pickle and Social offers a one-of-a-kind experience where sports, dining, and entertainment merge seamlessly.