Streaming Service Users Seek Alternatives as Subscription Fees Rise

Streaming service users in South Korea are seeking alternative methods to pay lower subscription fees as popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Tving have all recently increased their prices. YouTube announced last Friday that it would raise the price of its ad-free YouTube Premium service to 14,900 won ($11) per month from 10,450 won. Meanwhile, Netflix informed Korean account owners about an additional 5,000 won fee for sharing accounts with non-household members. Disney+ has also started cracking down on account sharing, and Tving has decided to raise its fees.

As a result of these price hikes, users have been searching for ways to continue enjoying their favorite streaming content at lower costs or even for free. Some have resorted to using virtual private networks (VPNs) topass geographical restrictions and create YouTube premium accounts in countries where prices are relatively lower, like Argentina, India, and Turkey. Others have taken to selling their overseas accounts online, despite the illegality of such practices.

Additionally, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of websites that illegally share content from streaming platforms. Monthly visits to one such website soared to 19.5 million in October from 3.5 million in September, according to Similarweb, a website traffic tracker.

Consumers have expressed frustration about the broken promises made these streaming service platforms. Many noted that when they initially subscribed to YouTube Premium or Netflix, they were assured that prices would remain consistent for the entirety of their subscription. One user pointed out their disappointment, saying, “When I subscribed to YouTube Premium before 2020, it definitely said I would be able to use the service at the same price for my whole life.” This discrepancy between the promised and actual price changes has left customers feeling misled and dissatisfied.

In an era of “streamflation,” where prices for streaming services are continually on the rise, users are seeking alternative options to mitigate the financial burden. The affordability and accessibility of these platforms remain significant factors in attracting and retaining subscribers, making it crucial for streaming providers to strike a balance between profit margins and user satisfaction.