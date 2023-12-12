Winter Weather Predictions for Pennsylvania: Expect a Return to Snowy Conditions

Summary: While Pennsylvania has experienced mild conditions at the start of winter, experts are warning residents not to be fooled the warmer temperatures. Despite the overall average being higher, there is still a significant chance for snowfall. Eastern Pennsylvania, in particular, has a higher probability of seeing more precipitation, including snow, compared to a normal year. Forecasters predict that the bigger snowstorms are likely to occur later in the winter, with February being a month filled with snow. Philadelphia, which has been in a “snow drought” for the past 600 days, can expect a return to normalcy. Accuweather predicts that the city will receive between 16 and 24 inches of snow this winter, aligning with the historical average of 23.1 inches.

Winter weather in Pennsylvania has started off with mild temperatures, but experts are cautioning residents not to let their guard down. Contrary to the warmer conditions experienced, there is still a significant chance for snowy weather. Instead of the usual chill associated with winter, the eastern part of the state has a 33 to 40 percent chance of experiencing more precipitation, including snow, compared to a typical year.

Although the overall average temperature may be higher, it does not rule out the possibility of snowfall. In fact, forecasters anticipate that the larger snowstorms will occur towards the later part of the season, particularly in February. This news may bring some relief to Philadelphia, which has been enduring a “snow drought” for the past 600 days. Residents can expect a return to normalcy as historical averages predict the city receiving between 16 and 24 inches of snow this winter.

Accuweather meteorologists have analyzed long-range forecasts and have attributed the potential increase in snowfall to El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean. The warmer sea temperatures impact the weather patterns that make their way to the United States, resulting in the likelihood of more snow in certain regions.

While the current mild temperatures may deceive people into thinking winter will pass without a significant snowfall, it is essential to be prepared for the possibility of snowy conditions later in the season. As the old saying goes, “Don’t judge winter its warm beginnings.” Stay informed and ready for any winter weather that may come your way in Pennsylvania.