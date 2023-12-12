Above Average Chances of Precipitation and Temperatures Expected for New Jersey Winter

A wet and messy winter is on the horizon for residents of New Jersey, according to updated predictions from the National Weather Service (NWS). Despite the current warmer temperatures in the state, with temperatures hovering around the 50s this week, the NWS map released on November 16 shows a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures throughout December to February.

Alongside the milder weather, New Jersey also has a 33 to 40 percent chance of experiencing above-normal precipitation for the 2023-24 winter season. This precipitation could come in the form of snow, sleet, or rain. While some snowfall may occur in December, the larger storms are expected to hit later in the winter, particularly in February.

El Niño, a climate cycle that causes the warming of equatorial Pacific Ocean waters, is believed to be a driving force behind the expected weather patterns in New Jersey this winter. El Niño conditions, which have not been experienced in the United States for four years, are already imminent. Scientists have noted that sea temperatures in the Pacific are several degrees warmer than usual, affecting the weather patterns carried the winds to the United States.

As a result, forecasters are predicting that the eastern seaboard, including New Jersey, will experience warmer temperatures for an extended period. This is likely to limit the occurrence of prolonged cold weather in Northern Eurasia and eastern North America, according to Judah Cohen, an expert with the Atmospheric and Environmental Research.

Despite the warmer temperatures, residents of New Jersey are advised to keep their snow shovels handy. AccuWeather predicts between 18 and 26 inches of snowfall for the New York City area, aligning with the historical average of 29.8 inches. In contrast, the city received just 2.3 inches last year. It’s always better to be prepared for the potential snowfall and winter weather conditions that may lie ahead.