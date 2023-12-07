Chicago Experiences Unseasonably Warm Weather in December

According to the latest weather reports, the Chicago area is currently experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures for this time of year. With highs reaching 60 degrees, the region is nearly 30 degrees above the average temperature for December. However, despite the warm weather, many Illinoisans are wondering when they can expect colder temperatures and possible snowfall.

Typically, December in Chicago sees average temperatures around 35 degrees at the beginning of the month, gradually dropping to an average of 27 degrees month-end. Additionally, the region usually receives an average of 7.6 inches of snowfall throughout December. However, so far, there have been no major snowfalls this month.

Speculation has been circulating online about the potential for a winter storm system hitting the Chicago area over the weekend. However, snowfall models remain uncertain, and the National Weather Service’s current forecast only predicts a chance of rain and snow on Sunday.

Furthermore, long-term weather predictions indicate that Illinois can expect above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the next two weeks. The presence of El Niño conditions across the United States is likely to bring warmer temperatures and less snow. However, experts caution that a shift in the polar vortex could result in frigid temperatures during the second half of winter.

According to meteorologists at AccuWeather, Chicago can anticipate temperatures mostly in the upper 30s throughout December. While the warm weather may persist for now, residents should remain prepared for a potential change in the weather pattern as winter progresses.

In conclusion, December is proving to be an unusually warm month for the Chicago area, with temperatures soaring above average. As for snowfall, there have been no significant accumulations thus far, although there is still a possibility of a winter storm system this weekend. Illinoisans should stay updated on the weather forecast and be ready for potential changes in the coming weeks.