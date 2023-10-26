Meta Surpasses Revenue Expectations, Continues Turnaround Strategy

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2023, demonstrating the success of its turnaround strategy. The company’s revenue grew 23% year-over-year, exceeding analysts’ projections. Net income also more than doubled compared to the same period last year. Meta’s shares saw a 4% increase in after-hours trading.

Meta’s strong performance comes after a challenging year in which the company faced obstacles from Apple’s privacy changes and reduced digital ad spending. However, the company’s “year of efficiency” initiative, introduced in February, has proven effective in driving profitability.

One key factor contributing to Meta’s success was the growth of its user base. Both its family of apps and the core Facebook platform experienced positive user growth. Facebook’s monthly active users grew 3% year-over-year, reaching over 3 billion. The company also saw a 31% increase in ad impressions across all of its apps.

In addition to user growth, Meta emphasized its efforts to improve ad targeting technology and leverage artificial intelligence. By enhancing its ad tech and monetizing popular features like Reels on Instagram, the company aims to deliver higher returns on investment for advertisers.

The quarterly report suggests that advertisers are favoring market leaders like Facebook and Instagram over smaller social media networks. Meta’s solid results indicate that advertisers are willing to allocate their budgets to platforms with a wider reach and established track record.

While Meta’s recent performance has been positive, the company is still facing challenges. Recently, it was sued several states accusing it of contributing to mental health issues among young users. However, Meta has responded emphasizing the measures it has taken to support teenagers and their families.

Despite ongoing challenges, Meta remains focused on efficiency and plans to make significant investments in AI in the coming years. The company aims to maintain its strong operating margin and continue to grow its active user base.

