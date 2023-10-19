Premature Regulation of AI Risks Reinforcing Tech Giants’ Dominance, Says Expert

According to Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, premature regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) will only serve to reinforce the dominance of big technology companies and stifle competition. LeCun made these comments in an interview with the Financial Times ahead of an AI safety conference hosted the British government.

LeCun believes that regulating research and development in AI is counterproductive and that demands for regulation stem from the “superiority complex” of leading tech companies. He argues that open-source models, such as Meta’s LLaMA generative AI model, stimulate competition and enable a greater diversity of people to build and use AI systems. However, critics are concerned that placing powerful AI models in the hands of potentially bad actors increases the risks of disinformation, cyber warfare, and bioterrorism.

LeCun dismisses concerns about AI killing humanity, stating that intelligence does not equate to a desire to dominate. He also emphasizes that the current generation of AI models is not as capable as some researchers claim, as they lack understanding of the world, planning abilities, and real reasoning. LeCun believes that several “conceptual breakthroughs” are needed before AI systems reach human-level intelligence.

He suggests that regulating leading-edge AI models at this stage is premature and compares it to regulating the jet airline industry before airplanes were even invented. LeCun envisions a future where machines are smarter than humans in most domains but emphasizes that they will be under human control and will assist in tackling significant challenges like climate change and disease eradication.

Meta has already integrated AI into many of its services and plans to further embed it in augmented and virtual reality applications. LeCun predicts that everyone’s interaction with the digital world will be mediated AI systems, rendering search engines obsolete.

