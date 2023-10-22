Meta Platforms Inc. Faces Challenges in Q3 as Facebook’s Traffic Drops

In the third quarter, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, experienced a decrease in traffic to its business hub and a decline in monthly active users for its mobile apps. These numbers suggest a potential decline in advertiser interest and user engagement.

According to SimilarWeb data, traffic to Meta’s business hub, business.facebook.com, decreased 11.4% in Q3. This decline may indicate a waning enthusiasm for placing ads or engaging with Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms owned Meta. Additionally, Facebook.com experienced a 6.4% decrease in web traffic worldwide, while Instagram.com saw a surprising 2.9% increase.

In terms of mobile app usage, both Facebook and Instagram saw a decline in monthly active users. Facebook experienced a 3.8% decline, while Instagram faced an 8.2% drop. This decrease in user activity suggests that Meta’s social media platforms may be facing challenges in retaining and attracting users.

Threads, a new social media app launched Meta, initially garnered attention but experienced a significant decrease in usage. In the US, the app saw a 40% decline in downloads on Android since its launch. However, compared to other social media contenders like Bluesky, Threads still boasts a considerable user base of 65 million monthly active users globally.

Despite these challenges, Meta’s focus on the metaverse and its hardware offerings, such as the Meta Quest 3D headsets, shows promise. The website for Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse experienced a surge in traffic over the summer.

To address these challenges, Meta is actively working on audience growth strategies, cost control initiatives, and diversifying away from an ad-centric approach. While the current numbers indicate a gloomy picture, Meta’s ongoing efforts and potential surprises may turn the tide in the future.

Sources:

– SimilarWeb data