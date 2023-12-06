Beat Saber Expands Original Soundtrack with New Songs

Meta’s popular VR music game, Beat Saber, continues to grow its collection with the release of its latest “Original Soundtrack” pack. The OST 6 features four new songs composed exclusively for Beat Saber artists including Lindsey Stirling, DragonForce, Far Out, and Camellia. In addition, Meta has promised a fifth “bonus surprise song” that will be revealed soon.

One significant advantage of commissioning original tracks for Beat Saber is the freedom it gives to online-video creators. All the new tracks in the OST 6 pack are Content ID free, ensuring that players can stream these songs without any limitations or concerns of copyright claims or strikes on popular social media platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Meta highlighted this advantage in a recent blog post, reinforcing its commitment to supporting creators.

What’s even better is that the new compilation is available for free. This adds even more value to the Beat Saber experience, as players now have a total of 51 free tracks to enjoy, including the surprise track that has yet to be unveiled.

Beat Saber’s continuous expansion of its original soundtrack demonstrates Meta’s dedication to providing immersive, high-quality music experiences within virtual reality. By partnering with renowned artists and offering free tracks, the game creates an ecosystem that caters to both music enthusiasts and content creators alike.

As the popularity of virtual reality gaming and music experiences grows, Beat Saber’s ongoing efforts to expand its library of original songs will undoubtedly keep players engaged and eager for more. Whether players are slashing through blocks with lightsabers or watching their favorite content creators showcase their skills, Beat Saber continues to be a leading contender in the VR music game genre.