Meta Focuses on AI with Llama Software

At Meta’s annual Connect conference, the company’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) alongside Metaverse technologies. The conference, which primarily focused on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), had several sessions dedicated to Meta’s large language model (LLM) called Llama. Llama is Meta’s open-source alternative to competitors such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s PaLM 2. Meta sees Llama as the potential foundation for the next generation of AI applications, comparable to the role Linux played in the PC operating system market.

Meta’s investment in Llama and related generative AI software is significant, as it requires substantial resources to build and run these models. However, Meta has taken a different approach offering Llama for free to developers as open-source software. They are not primarily focused on monetizing Llama directly, but earn revenue through partnerships with cloud-computing companies like Microsoft and Amazon that offer access to Llama as part of their AI enterprise services.

In addition to the financial benefits, Meta hopes that Llama will attract top AI talent and provide efficiency gains for their own AI software. By having leading AI researchers utilize Llama, Meta aims to make it easier to hire skilled technologists who understand their development approach. They have a track record of using open-source projects as recruiting tools. Meta also believes that third-party developers will continue to improve Llama, making it run more efficiently through their contributions.

Overall, Meta’s focus on AI and their Llama software reflects their commitment to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. They see AI as a key market to conquer and position Llama as a significant tool in this space.

