Meta’s Threads to Launch in Europe After 5-Month Delay

After a delayed launch, Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, is finally set to be available in Europe on Thursday, Dec. 14. The European expansion comes five months after the app’s debut in the U.S. and other markets. Meta has put a countdown clock on the Threads website in the EU, signaling the imminent launch. Users can also claim a virtual ticket for the “Threads EU Launch” on Instagram, which reveals the launch date, time, and their reserved username for Threads, which aligns with their Instagram username.

When Threads first launched in July, it experienced explosive growth, breaking download records and accumulating more than 100 million users within days. However, the initial hype faded quickly. Currently, Threads boasts over 73 million monthly users, whereas Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has 365 million users.

The European market presents a significant opportunity for Threads, potentially adding up to 40 million new users 2024. Meta initially skipped the EU during the app’s initial launch due to concerns over compliance with the bloc’s Digital Market’s Act. This regulation aims to regulate online competition and prevent the combining of different platforms’ data without users’ consent. Since Threads is built on Instagram’s infrastructure, user data from Instagram is utilized to create their Threads profile default.

The Messenger reached out to Meta for additional information about the Threads launch in Europe, but has yet to receive a response. As the app expands its reach, it will be interesting to see if Threads can capture the attention of European users and become a strong contender in the social media landscape.