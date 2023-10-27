Sizzle: An AI-Powered Learning Buddy Making a Positive Impact

Jerome Pesenti, an AI expert and former head of AI at Meta, has shifted his focus to the field of education technology. He is the founder and CEO of Sizzle, an AI-powered tutoring platform that aims to provide personalized assistance to students. Unlike other AI models that simply provide answers, Sizzle helps students get unstuck guiding them through step-by-step problem solving.

Launched just two months ago, Sizzle has already gained significant traction with over 75,000 weekly active users and a growth rate of 20% week-over-week. The platform can be accessed through a browser or via iOS and Android apps, making it easily accessible to students worldwide.

Pesenti recognized that while AI has been impactful in various industries, its potential for making a positive impact in education had not been fully explored. With Sizzle, he aims to create an engaging learning experience that helps users become better individuals and achieve their life goals. While the platform currently focuses on STEM subjects, Pesenti plans to expand its capabilities across a wider range of topics.

One of Sizzle’s core objectives is to measure the amount of learning its users achieve, rather than just the amount of time spent on the app. Pesenti believes that the integration of curriculum in the form of a “feed” will further encourage students to commit to their learning journey.

While some educators may feel unprepared to incorporate generative AI tools in the classroom, Pesenti sees this as an opportunity for teachers to gain insights into their students’ individual successes and struggles. He believes that AI should not replace teachers but rather supplement their efforts, allowing for personalized and scalable education.

Privacy and security are top priorities for Sizzle, and Pesenti emphasizes the need for responsible data stewardship. As AI continues to advance, he asserts that knowing how to leverage AI tools is crucial for individuals in the tech space and actively recruits developers with AI expertise.

Sizzle is paving the way for the future of AI-powered education, empowering students to overcome challenges and achieve their learning goals with the help of intelligent technology.

