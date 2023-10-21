Threads Emerges as the Most Downloaded App: A DataAI Report

According to a recent report DataAI, Meta’s Twitter clone, Threads, has overtaken other social media platforms to become the most downloaded app of the third quarter in 2023. This surprising shift in popularity can be attributed to Meta’s clever utilization of Instagram to boost awareness and simplify the sign-up process, addressing the frustrations users had with other alternatives like Mastodon.

Ever since its debut in July, Threads gained remarkable momentum, accumulating a startling 150 million downloads. The integration with Instagram played a critical role in its success, with 80% of the downloads occurring during Threads’ first month. Although growth has slowed since then, the app still managed to amass 25 million and 19.5 million downloads in August and September, respectively.

The report from DataAI also reveals a recent uptick in Threads’ downloads during October, propelling the app from number 40 to 20 in the overall download rankings. However, the data only covers the period up until September, leaving the app’s current status beyond that uncertain.

It is important to note the distinction between “downloads” and “users” mentioned in the report. While Threads recorded over 280 million downloads in Q3, this does not necessarily imply 280 million active users. Some downloads could be from individuals using multiple devices, while others may have simply tried the app once and never returned.

Although exact data on Threads’ active usage has not been disclosed Meta, DataAI estimates that the app has around 78 million daily active users, with a monthly count of approximately 135 million worldwide. This suggests a substantial audience, despite the initial loss in popularity. Moreover, as Threads attracts users seeking alternatives to Twitter, due to factors such as its focus on paying users and new moderation rules, there is room for further growth.

Additionally, the report delves into broader app usage trends, uncovering that users, especially in the APAC region, are spending an increasing amount of time on apps. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and India are witnessing users spending more than five hours per day on apps, while Latin American markets, including Argentina and Brazil, are also catching up. Although revenue per user is lower in developing regions, this surge in app usage highlights significant potential for growth in the Asian and LATAM markets.

In conclusion, while Threads has experienced a slowdown in its initial growth, it still holds promise for Meta, particularly as Twitter undergoes changes. The comprehensive insights provided the DataAI report offer valuable information on app usage trends, in-app spending, games, and emerging patterns, making it an essential resource for understanding the evolving tech landscape.

Sources:

DataAI Report Jonathan Briskman