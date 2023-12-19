Musk’s Threads Expands into EU to Challenge X

Threads, the social media platform developed Meta to rival Elon Musk’s rebranded X, has now launched in the European Union (EU) after making the necessary changes to comply with the region’s stringent data protection regulations. With its expansion into the EU, Threads aims to increase its user base targeting an additional one billion potential users and further solidify its position as a competitor to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year, many Twitter clones, including Threads, have emerged as dissatisfaction with the platform grew due to prolonged chaos and concerns about functionality, content moderation, and commercial value. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, completed the takeover in October 2022 for a staggering $44 billion. His vision for Twitter includes transforming it into an all-encompassing app that ventures beyond social media and ventures into finance, commerce, and video.

The changes brought about Musk’s leadership, such as mass layoffs and the introduction of paid verification, have had mixed results. Advertising revenue has declined 54% since the takeover, prompting a shift in focus towards small and medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, X is currently the first company to face charges the EU for alleged violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA), implemented in November. The DSA imposes additional responsibilities on large internet platforms to combat illegal content, including hate speech and disinformation.

The charges against X include suspected breaches of transparency obligations and deceptive design practices, such as the availability of paid subscriptions to obtain “blue ticks” that were originally intended for verification purposes. The EU is also concerned that X’s reliance on crowdsourced “community notes” does not adequately replace a dedicated content moderation team. Potential penalties for X, if found guilty, could amount to up to six percent of its global revenue, even if the company chooses to withdraw its services from the EU.