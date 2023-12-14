Threads Launches in Europe, Posing Challenge to Competitor

Threads, the short-form text platform created CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta and launched as a rival to X, has now become available to users in the European Union. The long-awaited Europe launch was preceded a countdown timer that generated excitement among European residents. Meta had delayed the launch in order to comply with regulatory requirements in the region.

Prior to the European launch, Threads had already gained significant traction, boasting around 100 million monthly active users as of October. Many users had turned to Threads as an alternative to X, expressing frustration with the erratic decision-making X owner Elon Musk. Unlike X, Threads presents itself as a friendly and less divisive platform, although some users have called for improvements in terms of content discovery.

The expansion of Threads to the European market poses a significant challenge to X, particularly as it continues to face issues such as an advertiser exodus due to concerns over hate speech and Musk’s promotion of fringe ideologies. Zuckerberg has set an ambitious goal of reaching over 1 billion users worldwide in the coming years, and the European launch brings Threads one step closer to that milestone.

Since its initial launch, Threads has been steadily growing and improving. It now offers a desktop version, a following feed, and topic tags to make it easier for users to discover content about specific subjects. In addition, Meta plans to extend its fact-checking efforts on Threads in the new year, ensuring the platform remains a reliable source of information.

As Threads expands its reach and user base, its impact on the social media landscape and its potential to disrupt established platforms like X cannot be ignored. The ease of switching from X to Threads for millions of users presents a compelling alternative and further intensifies the competition between the two platforms.