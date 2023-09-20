Threads App Faces Criticism for Blocking Search Terms, Limiting Real-Time Information

The Twitter-like app Threads, developed Meta Platforms Inc (formerly known as Facebook), is facing backlash for its censorship of standard search terms. Users have reported that words like “Covid,” “vaccines,” and even “sexual assault” yield no results on the platform. This limitation raises concerns about the app’s ability to provide real-time information and foster diverse discussions.

Threads, which serves as an alternative to Twitter, has come under fire for its algorithmic promotion of mainstream celebrities and brands, which some users feel detracts from the platform’s vibrancy. Critics argue that this censorship of keywords and lack of diverse content may make the app dull and devoid of meaningful discussions akin to the early days of Twitter.

Meta has defended these restrictions, citing concerns about potentially sensitive content. However, users are calling for the inclusion of news content and the development of more vibrant, niche communities.

The restricted access to diverse content not only affects user experience but also has implications for Threads’ potential advertising business. A lively and engaged user base is crucial for attracting advertisers and generating revenue.

While acknowledging that Threads is still in its early stages, Meta must strike a balance between creating a safe environment and providing meaningful, real-time engagement for its users. In a world where platforms like TikTok successfully blend entertainment and real-time information, Threads faces the challenge of becoming more dynamic and appealing to a broader user base.

Since its launch in July, Threads has gained over 100 million users. However, data from SimilarWeb in August revealed a significant decline in daily active users, dropping to below 10 million. Users’ average duration on the app also decreased from nearly 21 minutes to just 3 minutes within a month.

In contrast, its competitor, Twitter (now known as X), maintains a steady user base with over 100 million daily active Android users who spend an average of 25 minutes on the platform daily.

Furthermore, X, following Elon Musk’s announcement, will begin charging a monthly fee for all users of the micro-blogging platform. This move has the potential to prompt users to explore free alternatives like Threads, potentially benefiting the app in terms of user acquisition.

In conclusion, Threads is navigating the challenge of striking a balance between providing a safe environment and offering vibrant, real-time engagement. The app’s censorship of search terms has been met with criticism, as users desire access to diverse content and meaningful discussions. It remains to be seen how Threads will evolve and compete in the social media landscape against established platforms like Twitter/X.

