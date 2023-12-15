Meta Expands Threads to European Union, Encourages Interoperability

Meta, the parent company of Threads, launched the popular social media app in the European Union (EU) on Thursday. This move not only expands the platform’s user base but also poses a significant challenge to its competitor, Twitter. The delayed release in the EU was due to the region’s strict privacy laws, requiring Meta to seek approval from the European Commission.

Although Meta did not explicitly cite the EU Digital Markets Act as the reason for the delay, industry experts speculate that the act’s complex regulations surrounding privacy and antitrust concerns played a role. Adam Mosseri, an executive at Instagram (also owned Meta), acknowledged the challenges of complying with upcoming laws.

One notable change with the EU launch is that users can now browse Threads without creating a profile on the app or on Instagram. This update provides more flexibility for users who wish to access content without fully engaging in the platform’s features. However, users without an account can still browse content, search for accounts, and share content via links or other social platforms.

Since its initial launch in July 2023, Threads garnered over 100 million users within its first week. However, the platform experienced a decline in active users over time. Despite this setback, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains confident in Threads’ potential to reach one billion users, emphasizing their commitment to fuel its growth.

In addition to the EU expansion, Meta announced its plan to enhance interoperability with Threads, allowing posts on the platform to appear on other social networks. This initiative aligns with the concept of the “fediverse,” a network of interconnected platforms that enable the sharing of data and posts between them. Zuckerberg expressed his optimism about this step, emphasizing that it will provide users with more choice and enable content to reach a wider audience.

As Meta continues to strengthen its presence in the social media landscape, the launch of Threads in the EU and the emphasis on interoperability demonstrate the company’s dedication to providing users with innovative and interconnected experiences across multiple platforms.