Instagram Introduces Hashtag Support for Threads Users

Summary: Instagram’s Threads social network has rolled out a new feature allowing users to add hashtags to their posts. The ability to tag a topic on a post is now available globally, making it easier for users to categorize their content and for others to search for related posts. Unlike other platforms, Threads displays the tag in blue without the ‘#’ symbol, but hovering over the tag underlines it. Users are allowed to add only one tag per post, reducing clutter and preventing engagement hacking. This new hashtag feature aims to prioritize communities over excessive use of tags and maintain the simplicity and ease of use of Threads.

In response to the demand from users, Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, announced the introduction of hashtags on Threads. Hashtags have long been a popular way to identify and find posts on other social media platforms. However, Threads has implemented hashtags in a unique manner. Instead of displaying the ‘#’ symbol, the tag appears in blue, making it easily distinguishable. This design ensures that tagging focuses more on communities and less on engagement hacking.

The one-tag-per-post rule aims to discourage the practice of flooding posts with irrelevant tags to gain more views. By limiting tags to one per post, Threads hopes to prevent hashtag spamming and encourage more meaningful use of hashtags.

Adding a hashtag to a post is simple. Users can either type the ‘#’ key or select ‘#’ from the available icons. A list of popular hashtags will appear for users to choose from. Alternatively, users can manually type the desired tag. If the topic already exists, users can select it, or they can create a new topic adding it as a new tag. Threads will then display all related posts based on the selected tag.

This new hashtag support is available on the Threads mobile apps and website, ensuring users can utilize hashtags across all devices. With the introduction of hashtags, Instagram aims to enhance user experience and facilitate better content discovery on Threads.