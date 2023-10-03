Meta Introduces “World Chat” Feature to Horizon Worlds

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced that its text-based chat feature for Horizon Worlds, called “world chat,” will be available to all users starting this week. The feature allows users to communicate with others within the virtual reality (VR) experience without using their voices. Initially launched in a limited capacity in June, world chat can now be accessed lifting your left wrist while in VR and selecting the world chat icon.

To make text chat more convenient, Meta has included quick reply options, eliminating the need to manually type out messages. While it is unclear whether world chat is exclusive to the VR version of Horizon Worlds or if it is also available on the mobile and web versions, Meta has been asked to clarify this.

Horizon Worlds, Meta’s social VR platform, has been making efforts to improve user engagement adding new features. Alongside world chat, enhancements have been made to moderation tools and the inclusion of avatar legs. However, despite these improvements, Horizon Worlds still has room to grow and compete with similar social apps like Roblox or Fortnite.

Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds.

– The Wall Street Journal

– Meta: formerly known as Facebook, Meta is a company that focuses on building virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

– VR: Virtual Reality, a digital environment that simulates a user’s physical presence and allows for interaction with the virtual world.