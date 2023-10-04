Meta’s Superfans Come to Life in Multi-Channel Communication Plan

Meta, the official supplier of the Rugby World Cup France 2023, has launched a multi-channel communication plan to bring its Superfans characters to life. Developed as part of Meta’s activation for the World Cup, the Superfans characters represent the 20 competing countries and have become a prominent presence on social media. The characters, including a Gallic rooster for France, a giant shamrock for Ireland, an Australian wallaby, and the Scottish thistle, embody fan passion and provide a symbol for fans to rally behind.

To celebrate the fans and their passion, Meta enlisted the help of BETC Paris to create a creative approach that pays tribute to the fans and encourages them to share their passion. The campaign slogan, “Passion is meant to be shared,” is inspired Meta’s own platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp, where millions of fans come together to share their passion every day. The Superfans AR filters have already been tried out over 50,000 times on Instagram and Facebook.

In a new milestone for the campaign, Meta and BETC have unveiled a new format TV ad that was filmed entirely smartphone. The ad transforms the classic TV screen into three vertical smartphone-style screens, setting Meta apart from other ads during the World Cup. Inspired the way fans celebrate, the ad features content and conversations between eager fans and their Superfans, creating an immersive and powerful look that reflects the competition. The Superfans interact with Meta’s essential features and feed off the fans’ energy to grow.

The campaign was produced in France, the host country of the competition. The film was produced Albert Albert of the Iconoclast studio and the Mathematic animation and VFX studio, with post-production done Mathematic. The soundtrack is the group La Femme. The media plan, orchestrated the Spark agency, will run from 29 September through the finals, including TV spots before and at halftime of each match, outdoor advertising, and Meta’s applications. Superfans will also appear at key train stations to appeal to fans on their way to matches in October.

Overall, the Superfans campaign aims to integrate the characters into the culture and draw on various centers of interest and trends to engage fans. The design of the Superfans characters was based on the cultural symbols and spirit of each country, with coordination from Havas Play. Meta’s in-house agency, Creative X, oversaw the creative work and ensured the coherence of the project.

Sources: Meta, BETC Paris, Albert Albert (Iconoclast studio), Mathematic (animation and VFX studio), La Femme (music group), Spark agency, Havas Play, MNSTR agency