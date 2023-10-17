Meta Platforms Looks to Commercialize Llama 2 as It Focuses on the Metaverse

Tanya King

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is set to commercialize its large language model (LLM), Llama 2, as it shifts its focus to the metaverse amidst the mainstream adoption of generative AI technologies. With a strong YTD performance and a user base of over 2 billion daily active users and 3 billion monthly active users, Meta projects significant revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Competition in the generative AI products and social media platforms has intensified, with players like Elon Musk-backed X platform and OpenAI-backed ChatGPT-4 posing notable competition for Meta’s apps and AI products. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expects revenue growth in fiscal year 2024, driven high demand for its data center and AI-related products.

To facilitate rapid development and attract talent, Meta has engaged third-party developers to enhance Llama 2 and other AI-related services. The company is closely watching how the open-source community will contribute to the advancement of Llama 2. Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, emphasized the significance of Llama 2 being open-source, aligning with their vision for the metaverse industry.

Meta’s stock market value has grown 166% YTD, reaching $321.49 on Tuesday, making it a key player in the AI industry with its popular applications experiencing significant adoption worldwide.

Sources:
– Meta Platforms Inc Quarterly Earnings Report
– The entrance of more venture capital in the industry and notable competition from other AI-backed platforms

