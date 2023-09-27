Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses: New Features and Improved Design

Meta, previously known as Facebook Reality Labs, has introduced a new model of smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban. Unlike their previous iteration, the latest glasses are simply referred to as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. They serve two primary functions: replacing headphones and functioning as a camera.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are equipped with a personal audio system similar to Amazon’s Echo Frames and Bose Tempo series. The glasses ensure that only the wearer can hear the music. Additionally, the microphone system has been significantly upgraded, with five microphones, including one in the nose bridge, to ensure clear voice commands and calls.

As a camera, the smart glasses feature small lenses on each right temple, allowing users to capture 12-megapixel photos and 1080p videos. With 32GB of internal storage, users can store approximately 500 photos and 100 30-second videos. Sharing content is made easy through the Meta View app, which provides seamless synchronization with various social media platforms.

Furthermore, users can now initiate livestreams to Facebook or Instagram directly from the glasses with a few taps on the frame. While recording, a pulsating white light around the lens indicates that the camera is in use.

Meta aims to address the challenge of user engagement that hindered the adoption of their previous smart glasses, called “Stories.” By positioning the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses as a creator tool, Meta hopes to attract users who may want to record activities such as cooking or playing musical instruments while keeping their hands free. However, it is worth noting that privacy concerns are heightened with the addition of livestreaming capabilities.

In terms of design, the smart glasses come in a variety of new colors, including options like “matte jeans” and “caramel.” Meta and Ray-Ban have also introduced a new style called Headliner, which features a rounder shape alongside the classic Wayfarer design.

Powered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor, the smart glasses offer “on-glass AI” in a low-power package. The battery is estimated to last between four to six hours of active use and can be charged an additional eight times using the included case.

While these smart glasses are not Meta’s ultimate vision for the future of wearable tech, the improved design and expanded functionality may increase their appeal and user adoption. Both Meta and Ray-Ban are betting on features like an audio system integrated into glasses and a camera on the face to resonate with consumers. However, even if they are simply perceived as stylish sunglasses, it would still be a favorable outcome for the companies.

