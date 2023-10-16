Settlement Talks Collapse Between Meta and Kenyan Content Moderators

Settlement negotiations have broken down between Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and Kenyan content moderators in a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal. The tech rights group, Foxglove, which is working with the plaintiffs, announced that the talks had collapsed, stating that Meta and one of its subcontractors, Sama, made little effort to address the core issues raised the moderators.

The lawsuit was filed 184 moderators who claimed that they lost their jobs with Sama for organizing a union. After Facebook changed contractors, they were then allegedly blacklisted from applying for the same roles at a second firm, Majorel.

The court had previously requested the parties to engage in settlement talks, with the understanding that the case would proceed if an agreement could not be reached. However, according to Foxglove, Meta and Sama were only buying time and did not demonstrate genuine willingness to address the concerns raised the moderators.

Meta has declined to comment on the matter, while Sama and Majorel have not provided immediate responses.

The moderators also accuse Meta of attempting to terminate their contracts in defiance of a previous court order. A hearing to determine if Meta and Sama should be held in contempt of court has been scheduled for October 31.

In addition to this lawsuit, Meta has faced legal actions in Kenya. A former moderator sued the company over claims of poor working conditions at Sama. Additionally, two Ethiopian researchers and a rights institute have accused Meta of allowing violent and hateful posts from Ethiopia to flourish on its Facebook platform. Meta has stated that hate speech and incitement to violence go against the rules of its platforms.

Sources: Foxglove, Meta statement.