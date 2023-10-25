Meta Records Operating Loss in Reality Labs, Continues Push for Metaverse

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, released its third-quarter earnings report revealing a $3.74 billion operating loss in its Reality Labs division, which focuses on the development of metaverse-related technologies. The division’s revenue in the virtual reality and augmented reality sector dropped 26% to $210 million, compared to $285 million in the previous year. Despite these losses, Meta remains committed to its vision of the metaverse as the future.

While Meta continues to invest billions of dollars into virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the market for these technologies is still in its infancy. However, developers who recently attended Meta’s virtual Connect conference believe that Apple’s upcoming entry into the VR market could be a catalyst for industry growth and wider adoption.

In September, Meta introduced its Quest 3 VR headset, positioning it as a technically superior successor to the Quest 2 device. The Quest 3 offers an improved “passthrough” feature, enhancing the mixed reality experience for users. Priced at $499, the Quest 3 is $200 more expensive than the Quest 2 but significantly cheaper than the high-end Quest Pro VR headset.

One of Meta’s strategies is to offer its Quest headsets as a more affordable alternative to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is expected to launch next year with a price tag of $3,499.

Furthermore, Meta debuted the Meta Quest+ VR subscription service in June, targeting users who wish to access two new games every month. The subscription service, priced at $7.99 per month, is compatible with the Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3 VR headsets.

While the losses in Meta’s Reality Labs division are significant, the company remains dedicated to investing in VR and AR technologies to bring Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the metaverse to life. Although challenges lie ahead, the entrance of competitors like Apple could drive the industry forward and expedite its mainstream adoption.

