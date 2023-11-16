A Fresh Take on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Style Over Substance

Ray-Ban recently introduced their Meta glasses, equipped with voice controls and impressive audio features. While the voice controls work well and expand beyond simple media commands, the true standout feature of these glasses lies in their sound quality. Surprisingly, the audio produced the Meta glasses is exceptional, almost rivaling bone conduction technology. With improved speakers that pump sound directly into your ears, these glasses can easily replace traditional in-ear buds. This not only enhances comfort but also allows for situational awareness, as you can still hear the sounds around you.

In terms of audio functionality, the Meta glasses seamlessly pair with your phone like any other Bluetooth headphones, allowing you to use your preferred music streaming or podcast app. The directionality of the speakers minimizes audio bleed, resulting in a more immersive experience.

Additionally, the right arm of the frame acts as a touchpad for media controls, enabling easy volume adjustment, play/pause functions, and even answering or ending calls with a simple double tap. The call quality is also quite impressive, with clear audio reception even in outdoor, noisy environments.

However, the Meta glasses fall short in terms of battery life, lasting only about two-and-a-half hours on a full charge during continuous audio use. This requires frequent recharging through the included case, which takes just over an hour to fully charge via a USB-C port.

Despite the exceptional audio capabilities, the Meta glasses lack a clear purpose or identity as a holistic product. They are not convenient enough for quick captures like traditional point-and-shoot cameras, nor do they offer comprehensive recording tools for influencers. Furthermore, the glasses presume that wearers are already donning them, making spontaneous capturing less efficient than using a phone. The framing issues and limited sharing options also hinder their appeal.

While the Meta glasses boast Ray-Ban’s signature style, making them a fashionable accessory, they ultimately feel more like a gimmick than a must-have smart device. Without a clear target audience and practical functionality, it’s difficult to determine who would truly benefit from these glasses.

