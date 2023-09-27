New Design and Features for RayBan Stories Smart Glasses

RayBan has announced an update to its smart glasses, RayBan Stories, which now come in more designs and colors. The new designs include the headliner design and the popular Wayfair style. These smart glasses, priced at $300, feature built-in audio capabilities and cameras for capturing photos and videos.

One major improvement in the new RayBan Stories is the charging case. The case has a more sophisticated look and can now charge the glasses up to eight times. The glasses themselves are meant to be used for short bursts of recording, with a maximum recording time of one minute per clip. However, there is also a new feature that allows for live streaming to Instagram, with a maximum streaming time of 30 minutes.

The glasses can be easily controlled through voice commands, making it convenient to capture photos and videos on the go. The user simply needs to say “Hey, meta, take a photo” or “Hey, meta, take a video” to activate the camera. To switch between the glasses’ view and the user’s phone camera, there is a double-press button on the top.

In terms of audio capabilities, the new RayBan Stories have five microphones, allowing for spatial audio recording. This creates a three-dimensional sound effect, giving users an immersive audio experience. If the user has spatial audio headphones, the recorded audio can be played back in spatial audio. Otherwise, the glasses themselves have speakers for audio playback.

The new RayBan Stories also come with improved internal components, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon R1 Gen1 processor. The touchpad is larger, making it easier to navigate through music controls. Users can tap to play or pause a song, double tap to skip to the next song, and triple tap to go back to the previous song. Swiping forward or backward adjusts the volume.

Overall, the new design and features of the RayBan Stories smart glasses offer an enhanced user experience. With more options for customization and improved functionality, these glasses are a stylish and convenient accessory for capturing and sharing moments in everyday life.

