Apple’s Vision Pro Reality Challenges Meta’s Quest as VR Sales Show Promise

Summary: The popularity of virtual reality (VR) headsets took center stage in 2023, with Apple’s Vision Pro Reality making waves in the tech industry. While Facebook’s Meta Quest was initially seen as a leading headset, Apple’s innovative features left many eagerly awaiting its release. However, recent statistics suggest that Meta’s Quest may still hold its ground against Apple’s Vision Pro.

According to App Intelligence data from AppFigures, Meta’s Quest app garnered a remarkable 1.8 million downloads across both the Google and Apple App Stores. The majority of these installations occurred during the Christmas period, indicating a growing interest in VR experiences. Interestingly, 60% of downloads came from Apple’s App Store, while the remaining 40% originated from the Google Play store. These figures align with previous years and suggest that Meta’s Quest is not easily overshadowed Apple’s offering, at least for now.

Nevertheless, when zooming out and considering the overall picture, Meta’s Quest showed a decline in installations throughout 2023. The app was downloaded six million times, a significant decrease from the nine million downloads in 2022 and seven million in 2021. This trend raises concerns about Meta’s ability to maintain momentum in the market.

However, it is important to avoid hasty judgments. The tables may turn once Apple begins shipping its headsets in the coming months. As the VR landscape continues to evolve, these sales figures serve as a snapshot of the current market, highlighting the fierce competition between Meta and Apple.

In conclusion, Apple’s Vision Pro Reality poses a significant challenge to Meta’s Quest in the VR headset market. Although Meta’s Quest app still exhibits promising download numbers, the overall trend suggests a downward trajectory. The upcoming release of Apple’s headsets can potentially disrupt Meta’s standing, intensifying the competition and reshaping the industry.