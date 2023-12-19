2023: A Year of Explosive Technological Progress

In a surprising turn of events, 2023 has proven to be a revolutionary year for technological advancements, with progress happening at an unprecedented pace. Building on the foundation laid over the past decade, this year has seen a convergence of two major technologies: artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse, which have brought about groundbreaking products accessible to millions of people.

The impact of AI has been particularly remarkable, with the widespread adoption of tools like Llama and Llama 2 the developer community. These applications have garnered over 100 million downloads and witnessed constant improvements from organizations worldwide. One notable example is Jio in India, which fine-tuned Llama to serve its vast customer base of over half a billion people. The HuggingFace’s Open LLM Leaderboard showcases the impressive projects built on Llama 2, setting the stage for further innovation in AI.

Moreover, AI has become increasingly accessible to everyone, thanks to the integration of collaborative image generation, conversational assistants, writing helpers, and smart image editors into widely-used products. Gone are the days when generating beautiful images through text prompts was a privilege restricted to a few. Now, billions of people worldwide can harness the power of AI in their everyday lives.

Simultaneously, the metaverse has emerged as another major technological pathway. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been working on creating the computing platform of the future at Reality Labs for a decade. The convergence of AI and the metaverse has resulted in Meta’s revolutionary product, the AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta glasses. These glasses combine vision and language understanding to offer users an unprecedented experience. They can translate foreign languages, provide captions for photos, and perform various tasks hands-free, without the need for a phone or app.

Meta envisions assistants that can seamlessly understand and assist users throughout their day, without requiring any prompts. Glasses are the ideal form factor for this purpose, as they allow individuals to stay fully present in the moment while perceiving and interacting with the world from their perspective. Extensive research and investment in areas such as low-power sensors and machine perception systems have paved the way for Meta’s ongoing advancement in this domain.

Alongside AI and the metaverse, mixed reality and spatial computing have also gained momentum. Rather than incremental improvements, these technologies represent a fundamental shift in the way we interact with computers. In 2023, Reality Labs released the first mass-market mixed reality headset, which has already proven to be a hit among users. The growing popularity of mixed reality experiences, as evidenced the usage of mixed reality features in more than 220 Quest 3 apps, further demonstrates the potential of this technology.

Looking ahead, Meta’s commitment to long-term investments in emerging technologies remains unwavering. The progress witnessed in 2023 serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of continued investment in future technologies to remain relevant over the coming decade. Meta’s AI research teams are already exploring what lies beyond the current generation of AI models, with a focus on breakthroughs and new architectural discoveries.

As we reflect on the remarkable advancements of 2023, it becomes clear that the future is arriving faster than we anticipated. The convergence of AI, the metaverse, and mixed reality paints a picture of a world where technology seamlessly integrates into our daily lives, enhancing our experiences and capabilities. With each passing year, we are reminded of Bill Gates’ words: underestimate what we can do in one year and overestimate what we can do in ten years. The future is here, and it is full of possibilities.