Meta Empowers Small Businesses in Maharashtra Through WhatsApp

Meta is furthering its commitment to supporting the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Maharashtra, India. The company showcased various programs, initiatives, and partnerships that are facilitating the digital transformation of small businesses in the region. At a press event in Pune, Meta emphasized the significant role of WhatsApp in driving growth for MSMEs in the city.

Vikas Purohit, Director and Head of Small Business Group at Meta, expressed the company’s dedication to assisting small businesses providing tailored products, solutions, and programs. The increasing reliance on WhatsApp among businesses in Maharashtra is evident, as it has become their primary means of conducting business, acting as their website and digital storefront. Meta is continuously developing tools and features to enable these businesses to thrive in the digital realm.

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ Annual Report for 2022-23, Maharashtra is home to 47.78 lakh MSMEs, employing over 90 lakh individuals. Two businesses, Banaav and Glitzandglambydipti, shared their success stories during the press event in Pune.

Aditi Garg, the founder of Banaav, a baby product business, explained how WhatsApp has been instrumental in their growth. With 80% of their sales now influenced Meta apps, Banaav leverages click-to-WhatsApp ads to redirect customers to their WhatsApp catalog and provide real-time support.

Dipti Manjhani, the founder of Glitzandglambydipti, which sells artificial and stick-on nails, has seen a tenfold increase in orders per month within a few months of starting her business. Despite not having a website, Dipti utilizes WhatsApp to generate leads from all over India.

Earlier this year, Meta introduced the Meta Small Business Academy to upskill 10 million small businesses. The company also partnered with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to provide training to 10 million traders across 29 states in 11 Indian languages through the WhatsApp Business App. Today, over 200 million businesses worldwide use WhatsApp Business App, and more than 60% of WhatsApp users in India communicate with business accounts.

With features like Catalog and Quick Replies, the app simplifies order management, customer communication, and sales closure for small businesses. Click-to-WhatsApp ads facilitate the acquisition of new customers and encourage ongoing conversations. This integration of Meta apps with WhatsApp enables many small businesses worldwide to run their entire operations on the platform, even without a Facebook account.