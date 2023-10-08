Meta Takes Cues from Apple’s Vision Pro for Next VR Headset

According to a report Mark Gurman in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Meta has adjusted its marketing plans for the Quest headset in response to Apple’s Vision Pro announcement earlier this year. The company, reportedly “afraid of Apple,” is looking to mainstream its VR technology and take cues from the Vision Pro for its future plans.

In an effort to reduce costs, Meta is planning to release a VR headset without controllers next year. This move is reminiscent of the mobile phone industry’s response to the unveiling of the iPhone. Meta’s shift away from a heavy focus on the metaverse towards promoting the practical uses of the headset, such as gaming and productivity, is seen as a direct response to Apple’s emphasis on the Vision Pro’s functionality.

Meta’s roadmap for its next headset, codenamed Ventura, includes making it even cheaper and more comfortable without compromising on screen resolution. One potential strategy is to eliminate controller bundling, allowing customers to either use hand gestures or purchase controllers separately.

While Apple and Meta are targeting different markets, the current VR headset market consists mainly of early adopters. As the market grows, Meta aims to position itself with a different product to avoid being left behind. Without innovation, the Quest runs the risk of becoming obsolete, like feature phones in the past.

