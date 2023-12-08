Facebook Oversight Board Reviews Content Moderation Decisions on Israel-Hamas War

The Facebook Oversight Board has launched a review of two content moderation decisions made Meta, the parent company of Facebook, regarding content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. This expedited review process is a response to the increased scrutiny faced social media platforms regarding their handling of war-related content.

Following Hamas’ attack on Israel, major social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter, faced criticism for potentially hosting misleading and hateful content related to the conflict. In light of these concerns, the European Union warned these companies that they could face substantial fines if they were found to have violated content moderation laws. Lawmakers in the US and the UK also called on the platforms to enforce rules against hateful and illegal content.

In response, Meta established a specialized operations center staffed with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic to monitor and respond to the evolving situation. The company also collaborated with third-party fact checkers in the region to address the content related to the conflict.

The Facebook Oversight Board, often referred to as the “Supreme Court” for Meta, is a body comprised of experts in freedom of expression and human rights. It enables users to appeal content decisions made the company and provides recommendations for handling content moderation and policy decisions.

The board’s review will focus on a video depicting the aftermath of a strike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and another video showing the kidnapping of hostages Hamas militants. Initial content removal Meta was based on violations of rules against graphic and violent content, violence and incitement, as well as the policy against imagery of terror attacks with visible victims. However, the board’s involvement has led to the restoration of the videos with warning labels indicating their disturbing nature.

The Oversight Board is expected to reach a decision on these cases within the next 30 days. Meta acknowledges the importance of the board’s guidance and intends to implement its decisions, alongside feedback from other experts, to further develop its policies and response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.