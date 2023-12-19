Meta Oversight Board Criticizes Over-Aggressive Moderation Tools

Meta’s Oversight Board has raised concerns about the company’s automated moderation tools, stating that they are too aggressive in removing content. The board’s criticism comes after two videos depicting the Israel-Hamas war were unfairly taken down from Facebook and Instagram. According to the external review panel, the removal of these videos has significant implications for freedom of expression and access to information during the conflict.

One of the removed videos showed an Israeli woman pleading with her captors not to kill her during the October 7th attack Hamas. The other video depicted the aftermath of an Israeli strike near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, showing injured Palestinians, including children. The board discovered that the removal of the second video, as well as the rejection of the user’s appeal, were both done Meta’s automated moderation tools without any human review.

The Oversight Board conducted an accelerated review of the decision within 12 days, and as a result, the videos were restored with a content warning screen. The board highlighted the problem of lowered moderation thresholds in catching violating content, which increased the likelihood of mistakenly removing non-violating content related to the conflict. Lack of human-led moderation during such crises can lead to the incorrect removal of significant public interest speech, the board argued.

Furthermore, the board criticized Meta for demoting the reviewed posts with warning screens, preventing them from appearing as recommended content to other users, despite acknowledging that the posts were intended to raise awareness. In response to the board’s decision, Meta stated that no further updates to the case would be provided as no recommendations were given.

The handling of content surrounding the Israel-Hamas war has put several social media platforms under scrutiny. X (formerly Twitter) has faced accusations of being a “misinformation super-spreader,” while TikTok and YouTube are being investigated under the EU’s Digital Services Act due to the surge of illegal content and disinformation. The Oversight Board’s case highlights the challenges that platforms face in balancing the need for moderation while also respecting freedom of expression.