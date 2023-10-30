Meta’s Oversight Board Supports Decision to Keep Controversial Diet Videos on Facebook

Meta’s Oversight Board has recently announced its support for Meta’s decision to keep two videos on Facebook that detail a Thai woman’s fruit juice-only diet. While the board acknowledges the concerning nature of these videos, they recommend that Meta restrict the monetization of similar “extreme and harmful diet-related content” due to ongoing research into the connection between social media and eating disorders.

The videos in question were uploaded in late 2022 and 2023 the same account, and users flagged them as harmful. They feature a man interviewing a woman in Italian about her experience with a diet consisting solely of fruit juice. In the first video, the woman discusses the positive effects she experienced from the diet, such as mental focus, improved skin, and weight loss. However, she also mentions previous issues with skin problems and swollen legs. The second video follows up on her progress after almost a year on the diet, where she claims to look young for her age and emphasizes the benefits of the fruit juice-only diet.

Despite concerns raised users, Meta’s human reviewers determined that the videos did not violate Facebook’s Suicide and Self-Injury Community Standard and allowed them to remain visible on the platform. Users then appealed this decision to Meta’s Oversight Board, which ultimately decided not to remove the videos. However, the board’s decision was based more on the lack of specific violations rather than a belief that the content was completely harmless.

To address this issue, the board recommends that Meta modify its monetization policies related to harmful diet-related content to better uphold its human rights responsibilities. The majority of the board finds the authorization of this content to be concerning and suggests that Meta should not financially support such content. Some board members believe that demonetization may negatively impact expression on these topics and propose exploring less intrusive means of protecting vulnerable users. Meanwhile, another minority believes that demonetization alone is not sufficient and suggests additional measures such as age restrictions and informative labels on content highlighting the health risks of eating disorders.

Meta will review the board’s recommendations and respond accordingly within 60 days. In the meantime, the controversial videos will remain on Facebook with restricted monetization. It is crucial for platforms like Facebook to consider the potential harm caused certain content and take appropriate measures to protect their users’ well-being.

FAQ

What were the two videos about?

The videos featured a Thai woman discussing her experience with a fruit juice-only diet and its positive effects on her health.

Why were the videos flagged as harmful?

Users flagged the videos as harmful due to concerns about the potential promotion of extreme and unhealthy dieting practices.

Why did Meta’s Oversight Board decide to keep the videos?

The board’s decision was based on the lack of specific violations of Facebook’s community standards related to eating disorders. They did, however, express concerns about the potentially harmful nature of the content.

What recommendations did the board make to Meta?

The board recommended that Meta restrict the monetization of similar harmful diet-related content and adjust its policies to better protect vulnerable users. They also suggested exploring additional measures, such as age restrictions and informative labels on content.