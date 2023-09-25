Meta Platforms Shows Relative Strength amidst Market Volatility

Meta Platforms, also known as Meta, has displayed impressive resilience in the face of recent market fluctuations. While the sector benchmark, Invesco QQQ, dropped nearly 3.5% over the past week, Meta experienced only a 1.15% decrease, highlighting its relative strength.

Meta is now approaching a critical resistance level, signaling the potential for a breakout. Analysts are optimistic about the stock, with Citigroup reaffirming its Buy rating and setting a price target of $385.

Meta Platforms is a leading US tech giant, originally emerging as Harvard’s digital hub in 2004 before expanding to a global community of 2.9 billion users. The company operates in the metaverse, connecting people across devices through its diverse digital applications. Advertising revenue from the Family of Apps segment, along with innovations in Reality Labs, contribute significantly to its earnings.

With a market capitalization of almost $770 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86, Meta is considered a high-beta stock, known for its historical volatility. The stock currently trades near the high end of its 52-week range at $299.08.

In its latest earnings report, Meta surpassed expectations with an EPS of $3.23 and quarterly revenue of $32 billion. Analysts predict a 26.92% earnings growth for the company in the coming year.

Analysts are bullish on Meta Platforms, with the majority of ratings indicating a Buy. Citigroup has set a price target of $385, while the consensus price target stands at $319.79, suggesting potential upside for the stock.

Looking at the chart, Meta’s consolidation near crucial moving averages indicates the possibility of an upward breakout. If the stock overcomes short-term resistance and maintains strong volume growth, it could gain significant momentum.

While Meta Platforms is currently rated as a Moderate Buy, there are other stocks that top-rated analysts believe may be better buys. It’s essential to consider all options and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.