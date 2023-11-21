Meta Introduces Meta Quest for Business Subscription Service for Enterprise Users

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is expanding its focus on enterprise solutions with the introduction of Meta Quest for Business. This new subscription service supports enterprise end-users who utilize Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro devices, and provides a centralized hub for device and application management.

With Meta Quest for Business, enterprise users in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries can easily distribute devices and applications across their teams. The service also offers add-ons such as Shared Mode and Support Plus to enhance the user experience.

One notable feature of the Shared Mode add-on is that it eliminates the need for individual Meta accounts for each worker, addressing a common concern about user adoption. Team leaders can manage and maintain VR/MR headsets through the Meta Quest for Business hub, assigning devices and individual add-ons as needed. The admin portal offers a comprehensive team management hub, streamlining the process and providing automation tools for efficient device management.

Additionally, Meta Quest for Business includes a built-in mobile device management (MDM) solution, giving leaders direct control over their headset fleet. Through the admin portal, team leaders can perform tasks such as setting bulk provisions, assigning profiles, monitoring device status, configuring WiFi support, resetting PIN access, and remotely wiping devices. The service also integrates with select third-party XR MDM providers like Invanti, VMware Workspace ONE, and Microsoft Intune.

The introduction of Meta Quest for Business aligns with Meta’s commitment to immersive solutions for the workplace and its vision of an industrial Metaverse. By providing enterprise users with a centralized platform for device and application management, Meta aims to facilitate the adoption of XR technologies in various industries. As more organizations explore the potential of augmented and virtual reality, Meta Quest for Business offers a comprehensive solution to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meta Quest for Business?

Meta Quest for Business is a subscription service offered Meta (formerly Facebook) that supports enterprise end-users utilizing Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro devices. It provides a centralized hub for device and application management.

What countries can access Meta Quest for Business?

Currently, the service is available to enterprise users in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

What features does Meta Quest for Business offer?

Meta Quest for Business offers features such as device and application distribution, a Shared Mode add-on that eliminates the need for individual Meta accounts, support add-ons like Support Plus, and a built-in mobile device management (MDM) solution.

Can Meta Quest for Business integrate with third-party XR MDM providers?

Yes, Meta Quest for Business integrates with select third-party XR MDM providers, including Invanti, VMware Workspace ONE, and Microsoft Intune.