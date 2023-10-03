Meta’s Campbell Brown Leaves Company, Becomes Consultant

Meta has announced that Campbell Brown, the company’s VP of Media Partnerships, is leaving after seven years. Brown, a former news anchor for NBC News and CNN, will transition to a consulting role. She joined Meta in 2017 amidst criticism of the company’s handling of misinformation during the 2016 US presidential election.

During her time at Meta, Brown served as a liaison between the company and news publishers, managing the distribution of articles on the platform. However, Meta’s prioritization of short-form video and entertainment content over news has caused frustration among publishers. The company’s focus on its Reels short-video feature and its decision to deprecate Facebook News in certain countries have further reinforced this shift away from news.

Critics argue that Meta’s downplaying of news is an attempt to distance itself from being seen as a gatekeeper of information. This allegation has been fueled accusations of unfair censorship conservative voices on the platform. Meta’s recent action of removing news access in Canada due to disagreements over a law requiring the platform to pay fees to media outlets has also raised concerns about its commitment to news content.

Amidst these changes, Brown’s departure marks a significant shift in Meta’s approach to news media partnerships. The incorporation of Brown’s team into a broader group focusing on media and sports partnerships development and operations signals a reorganization of priorities within the company.

